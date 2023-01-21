CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.

In a statement, the District Attorney’s office says that while off duty on December 28 Levy allegedly forced another vehicle off the roadway on Route 1 in Kennett Township.

Witnesses claimed to hear a gunshot and see a man approach another car with his gun drawn shouting commands.

The District Attorney’s office says their investigation found Levy allegedly “screamed at the victims, accusing them of cutting him off in traffic, and identified himself as a state trooper multiple times.”

Levy allegedly ordered the driver to stop and turn off their car before he fled upon being told there was a dash camera in the car that recorded the incident.

On December 30 police searched Levy’s vehicle and found a bullet hole in the dash and a 9mm luger shell casing in the center console, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The District Attorney’s office says Levy was allegedly drinking alcohol in Delaware County the night of the road rage report.

District Attorney Deb Ryan said, “No one is above the law. We hold law enforcement to the highest standards, and the defendant betrayed his sworn oath by endangering all those on the road with his reckless conduct. After he dangerously forced a car off the road, he used his badge and his gun to frighten and intimidate a family on their way to see the holiday lights at Longwood Gardens. We will never tolerate this criminal behavior, especially from law enforcement.”

Levy’s bail was set at $20,000 unsecured by Magisterial District Judge Marc Lieberman. A preliminary hearing is set for February 8, 2023. Chester County Detectives are investigating and Chief of Staff Andrea Cardamone is the assigned prosecutor.

Trooper Levy served as a PSP Trooper since February 2021 and was stationed at Troop K-Media Barracks. State Police have not released any statements regarding Levy’s arrest or suspension.

If you have information about this case, call Chester County Detective Bob Balchunis at 610-344-6866.