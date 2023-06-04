PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Delaware County teenager was fatally shot by a Pennsylvania State Trooper after allegedly hitting two Troopers with a vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Philadelphia, around 3:24 a.m. on Sunday, Troopers responded to a report of vehicles blocking I-95 near Penns Landing with some racing, doing burnouts, and drifting.

Prior to State Police arriving they were also notified of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, State Police say they found numerous vehicles and pedestrians blocking the road with vehicles doing burnouts and drifting.

State Police say when they attempted to make contact with one driver, identified as an 18-year-old Glen Mills man, the vehicle failed to yield and struck two Troopers, causing minor injuries.

One Trooper discharged his service pistol and fatally struck the driver.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office are investigating.