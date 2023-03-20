BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper was injured while responding to a disabled vehicle in Bucks County early Monday morning.

State Police say the Trooper was outside of their vehicle on I-295 eastbound when the patrol car was rear-ended by a BMW sedan.

The Trooper was able to jump over a concrete median to avoid being struck and suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the BMW was also injured and transported to Saint Mary’s Medical Center.

State Police are reminding drivers of the Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas and in Relation to Disable Vehicles law, which requires drivers approaching an emergency response to move over to a lane further away.

Those who are not able to safely merge are required to slow down to no more than 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.