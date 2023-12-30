HAMBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was stabbed while serving a warrant on Saturday morning in Berks County.

According to State Police, at 8:42 a.m., two troopers from PSP Hamburg were dispatched to the 200 block of Bachmool Road in Tilden Township, Berks County on Saturday, Dec. 30 to serve an involuntary commitment warrant on a 27-year-old man.

State Police then said that during the interaction with the man, one of the Troopers was stabbed numerous times in the leg.

The injured trooper was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital (Cedar Crest) and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The man was then taken to Penn State St Joseph’s Hospital for evaluation and then transported to PSP Hamburg where charges will be forthcoming.