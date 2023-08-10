EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Check your P-EBT cards, Pennsylvania has been approved to issue Summer 2023 P-EBT benefits to eligible K-12 students.

All eligible kids will receive benefits in a single payment of $120 to cover the entire summer, according to the Coalition Against Hunger organization. This payment will be issued from July 31 through August 11.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials state these benefits will help families cover the cost of school meals that their eligible children miss out on during the summer months.

Below are the following requirements to be eligible for this benefit:

Have been enrolled in an in-person K-12 school as of May 2023

Have been enrolled in Free or Reduced-Price School Meals by June 30, 2023.

To be enrolled in Free or Reduced-Price school meals, a child must be enrolled at a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program. A child is enrolled in Free or Reduced-Price school meals if they:

Attended a school that provides free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)

Were approved for Free or Reduced-Price school meals through an application

Were automatically approved for Free or Reduced-Price school meals by receiving SNAP benefits or income-based medical assistance.

The state will try to issue a child’s P-EBT benefit to an active SNAP EBT card or the P-EBT card where the child received a 2021-2022 P-EBT payment. If the state cannot match a child to an active SNAP EBT card or a P-EBT card from last year, they will mail a new P-EBT card for each child in your household.

If you lost your P-EBT card from last year, you will need to request a replacement card. Parents can check if their child got a summer P-EBT payment and request a replacement P-EBT card at P-EBT Self-Service Portal.