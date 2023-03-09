BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania high school teacher was charged with attempting to meet someone he believed was a juvenile for a sexual encounter.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, Steven Struzinski was charged with criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Struzinski, listed on the Council Rock North High School website as a social sciences teacher, was arraigned and committed to the Bucks County Correctional Facility under $250,000 bail, 10 percent. According to court records, Struzinski posted $25,000 cash bail and was released on March 9.

Struzinski’s page on the school’s website was listed as inactive or protected. In a statement, the school district said a staff member was placed on administrative leave following an arrest by the Buckingham Township Police Department and the District Attorney’s office.

“Our top priority remains the safety and welfare of our students and staff, especially during

this challenging time,” said the school district.

The District Attorney’s office says the investigation began on March 1 when an individual went to the Buckingham Township Police Department to file a report regarding a man who engaged in unlawful contact with a minor.

The witness reported that from May 20 – May 23, 2022, he posed as a 13-year-old boy and engaged in a texting relationship with an adult male, later identified by the DA’s office as Struzinski.

The witness said he first met Struzinski on a social media dating app where he indicated he was a minor. Despite that, the DA’s office says Struzinski initiated explicit sexual conversations and solicited sex, arraigning to meet at George Bush Park in Buckingham Township.

That day the DA’s office says Struzinski arrived at the park and the witness took a picture of the vehicle before Struzinski fled.

This case was investigated by the Buckingham Township Police Department and is assigned for prosecution to Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew S. Lannetti.