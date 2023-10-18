HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nominations are being taken to see who is Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced on Tuesday that nominations for the 2025 Teacher of the Year award are now being taken. An award ceremony will be held in early December in Harrisburg.

“At the Department of Education, we know that all educators make a real, lasting impact on their students and communities, and the Teacher of the Year program highlights some of the best of the best,” Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “No matter if you’re a teacher, administrator, student, parent, or community member, we encourage you to nominate a local educator who has made a difference in your life or the life of someone you know.”

The National State Teacher of the Year (NSTOY) program is used by the PDE to honor those who use exemplary teaching and classroom practices in Pennsylvania. The program is co-sponsored by the PDE and the Pennsylvania chapter of the National State Teacher of the Year (NSTOY-PA).

The winner of the 2024 award was Ryan Hardesty, who teaches 7th and 8th grade social studies at a school district in Beaver County.