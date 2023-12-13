LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Ashlie Crosson, Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year, doesn’t just remember her mentor teachers.

She co-teaches with one of them. As in, together in the same AP English classroom — one teaches language, the other literature.

(They’re both journalism teachers too and would surely frown at this reporter’s failure to write down who teaches which — see, in that last paragraph, how journalists elegantly navigate oversights like that one? But we digress…)

Wednesday was Crosson’s first day back in the classroom in the middle of a whirlwind week that began with her being named Pennsylvania’s top teacher — or a “first among equals,” as Crosson humbly corrects anyone who asks what it’s like to be named No. 1 among Pennsylvania’s 123,173 K-12 public school teachers. “I am the spokesperson for all of us now.”

“We’ve been collaborating since day one,” Tona Williams said of her one-time student, then mentee, now colleague — somehow an understatement, really, because they’ve been collaborating since so long before Crosson’s first-day teaching.

The two met when Williams taught Crosson — who was then a junior at the old Lewistown Area High School — journalism. She was impressed then but really knew Crosson has found her calling when Crosson — a first-generation college student — came back to visit.

“And she came back to my classroom and observed, and I let her do a little teaching,” Williams said. “And even at that moment, you could just tell she was comfortable in front of the classroom.”

This doesn’t mean there weren’t rough moments early on, like one of the first times Crosson gave students a test back when she was student-teaching.

She explained the instructions and asked if the students had any questions.

“I was like, ‘Alright, you can begin,'” Crosson recalled. “And they were like, ‘Well, we need a test.” And I hadn’t run copies of it.”

She didn’t make that mistake again, which isn’t to say teaching ever becomes easy.

“There’s a lot that students deal with outside of the classroom that impacts their learning,” Crosson said.

And that’s part of the job.

“She’s taught me a lot in English and journalism — and in life,” Olivia Suydam, a Mifflin County High School senior, said of Crosson. “I’ve gone through times when I’m struggling in school, even though I’m normally a good student, and she realizes that’s because there are other things going on. So she’s there for her students on a different level.”

Suydam said she would’ve been surprised if Crosson didn’t win the top prize. Crosson was less sure. The folks running the program asked all the finalists to write acceptance speeches, so they would be prepared in case they one.

“I had affectionately called my speech ‘the speech I’m never going to give,'” Crosson joked.

Her secret? Actually — according to her principal, Kelly Campagna — it’s the same mundane “secret” a lot of successful people have.

“It just comes down to hard work,” Campagna said. “Dedication.”

Sure enough, for all this English teacher’s storybook moments to begin the week, Crosson said she was just as excited to get back into the classroom and teach.

“I’m sure it’s just going to be business as usual from this point forward,” Campagna said. “Now with just a little bit of added responsibility of that great accomplishment of hers.”

Crosson, in turn, credited school leaders and colleagues who “let me take risks and let me work to my strengths.”

Even if Crosson wouldn’t brag about herself, she was happy to brag about her profession.

“There’s that saying, ‘Those who can’t do, teach,'” she said. “And it couldn’t be more wrong. We’re the people who do things first, sometimes, because we’re working with the next generation.”