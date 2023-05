(WHTM) — A former substitute teacher from the Pittsburgh era was also sentenced for his role in the January 6 riot.

Robert Morss was sentenced to about five and a half years. Court documents say he illegally entered capitol grounds with a knife and scissors in a vest.

He was seen trying to rip a baton and fence away from police officers and directing rioters in the Capitol access tunnel.

He was hired by Shler School District as a sub in December but has since been fired.