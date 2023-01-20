WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man who was convicted as a teen in his brother’s 2002 murder has been released from prison.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Ian Bishop was paroled in January despite their objection.

In 2003 Ian Bishop was convicted of the beating death of his 18-year-old brother Adam and sentenced to 20-40 years in prison.

The District Attorney’s office says Bishop’s release after serving the minimum sentence was the result of a parole board decision.

“The District Attorney’s Office objected to Ian Bishop’s release and asked that he remain detained until expiration of his maximum sentence when he first became eligible for parole,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. “The parole board keeps the objection on file. The District Attorney’s position on Bishop’s release has not changed.”

According to a 2003 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report, prosecutors said Adam Bishop was struck at least 18 times with a claw hammer and a wooden club on the second floor of his family’s home before being left in a bathtub.

A second teen, Robert Laskowski, pleaded guilty to third degree murder in 2004 and was paroled in 2010.

According to Tribune-Live, Bishop is required to undergo electronic monitoring for 45 days.

He is also required to adhere to a curfew, not consume alcohol, can not possess a weapon, and obtain a job.