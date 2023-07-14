SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania teenager drowned after a large-scale water rescue effort took place on Thursday.

According to Scott Grahn, manager of the Somerset County Swift Water Rescue Team, they were called to the Seanor Bridge on July 13 for a report of multiple kids in innertubes on the rocks and one boy that was stuck underwater. The group of kids was on a guided river tubin’ trip through Coaltubin Adventures of Johnstown, according to a PSP report.

Once on the scene, rescue teams found that the 13-year-old teenager, from Allegheny County, had got his feet stuck in the rocks and was being held underwater due to the strong current. They noted that the location was in the direct center of the channel.

Grahn stated that due to the remote location and lack of cell service in the area, the teen had been underwater for anywhere from 20 – 30 minutes prior to their arrival.

Grahn said that while teams led the effort to help the teen underwater they also established a line system to get all of the other kids back to shore safely. Kids had to be ferried one by one to safety.

Once all of the other kids were safe, rescue teams came together in an attempt to free the teen that was trapped underwater, but it was too late. The 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Somerset County Coroners Office.

The rescue effort took three and a half hours.

Grahn said the teen had been wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) and a helmet, but the current had been too strong.

Several other rescue teams from Cambria and Somerset County were on the scene to help with the water rescue. These include Region 13 Water Rescue, Johnstown Water Rescue, Scalp Level Paint VFD, Conemaugh Township EMS and Conemaugh Township Police.

Grahn added that with summer water activities you should always wear PFDs and helmets, but also know where you’re going, understand the conditions and always be safe.

“The worst part about it is that the kid had a PFD and a helmet and that’s one thing that we always preach,” Grahn said.

The identity of the boy who drowned is unknown at this time. An investigation into the situation is still ongoing.