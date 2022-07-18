LANGHORNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother says a performer at the popular Philadelphia-area theme park Sesame Place intentionally ignored her two black daughters during a parade.

The video posted on Instagram has circulated across social media showing Sesame Street character Rosita high-fiving parade watchers. When the character was approached by the two girls the video appears to show the performer waiving “no” to the girls.

Sesame Place, a theme park outside Philadelphia designed to mirror the popular kids television show Sesame Street, released a statement on Instagram saying the “no” motion by the Rosita character “was not directed at any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted.”

The park added that the costumes worn by performers can make it difficult to see lower levels. The park says they have spoken with the family and invited them for a special meet and greet with the characters.

“We apologize to these guests for not delivering the experience they expected and we commit to do our best to earn their and all guests’ visit and support.”