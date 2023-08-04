PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced that Pennsylvania’s 30-year contract with ‘Real Alternatives,’ a self-described “life-affirming pregnancy and parenting support service” is coming to an end this year.

With the contract ending by December 31, 2023, DHS will now be soliciting applications for women’s health providers across the state.

“The Shapiro Administration is taking a huge step forward today by ending the Real Alternatives contract after 30 years. Every woman seeking reproductive health care has the right to unbiased, medically accurate care and counsel,” DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh said. “The Department of Human Services has an obligation to ensure our contractors and partners are acting in line with these values and being good stewards of taxpayer resources, and we will not relent on this commitment.”

Real Alternative’s online purpose statement website describes the service as both “life-affirming” and as empowering women to “choose childbirth rather than abortion.”

“Real Alternatives exists to provide life-affirming pregnancy and parenting support services throughout the nation. These compassionate support services empower women to protect their reproductive health, avoid crisis pregnancies, choose childbirth rather than abortion, receive adoption education, and improve parenting skills,” the website says.

The announcement of the ending of this contract came after Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the 2023-2024 budget.

The governor spoke in support of the move.

“For decades, taxpayer dollars have gone to fund Real Alternatives. My Administration will not continue that pattern – we will ensure women in this Commonwealth receive the reproductive health care they deserve,” the governor said. “Pennsylvanians made clear by electing me as Governor that they support a woman’s freedom to choose, and I will be steadfast in defending that right.”

Historically, DHS says they have been legally required to administer General Assembly funding to programs that provide alternatives to abortion services. Real Alternatives has received this funding since 1995.

Real Alternatives says they received $7.263 million in Pennsylvania General Assembly funds through DHS last year.

According to the Department of Human Services, Real Alternatives works with a network of non-medical providers, including crisis pregnancy centers (also known as pregnancy resource centers). No Pennsylvania state agency currently has licensing oversight of crisis pregnancy centers or how they assist pregnant women, according to DHS.