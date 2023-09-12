PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Shapiro Administration have announced that the Monsanto Company, Solutia INC., and Pharmacia LLC will pay $100 million to resolve claims that the production of their products damaged Pennsylvania waterways and natural resources.

According to the department, the company’s production of products containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) allegedly caused the damage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PCBs, which were banned by Congress in 1979, are a group of man-made organic chemicals consisting of carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine atoms that can accumulate in the leaves and above-ground parts of plants and food crops.

The chemicals are also taken up into the bodies of small organisms and fish which can lead people who ingest fish to be exposed to PCBs.

“The Department has spent years protecting Pennsylvanians from PCBs,” DEP Secretary Rich Negrin said. “By securing this settlement, DEP is holding Monsanto accountable for what it did to Pennsylvania’s water and making sure that Monsanto is paying for the work the Commonwealth has done to keep its water clean. This agreement demonstrates our commitment to protecting the rights and resources of all Pennsylvanians.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The money from the settlement will go towards recovering costs to the state from contamination and towards additional remediation efforts. $8 million from the settlement will specifically go to Pennsylvania communities affected.

The remainder of the money will go to agencies that have helped fight PCB pollution, including the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and Pennsylvania Game Commission (PFBC).

“For decades, PCB pollution has contaminated fish in our waterways, disrupted recreational opportunities, and impaired a valuable food source for millions of Pennsylvanians,” Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director said. “On behalf of the anglers of Pennsylvania, we are proud to join our partner agencies in securing this settlement as we work to protect our cherished aquatic resources.”