(WHTM) – A scam warning for anyone applying for property tax or rent rebate was announced by the Pennsylvania State Treasurer.

Scam callers claiming to be with the treasury are asking for bank account numbers to make direct payments.

The treasury department reminds everyone to never give out that information just because someone calls and asks for it.

If you suspect a call to be a scam you can contact the treasury department to verify or report it.