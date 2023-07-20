The Pennsylvania Treasury Department says hundreds of millions of dollars have been returned to residents through the unclaimed property program.

“We are so thrilled that so much money has been returned to its rightful owners,” said Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania’s State Treasurer.

The Pennsylvania Treasury has set a new record, this year $273.7 million worth of unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners.

“It doesn’t belong to me or the state it belongs to the hard-working taxpayers who earned it,” said Garrity.

Garrity launched the initiative to return unclaimed property to counties, municipalities, and school districts.

“Now the average claim is about $1600 and that could make a big difference for a family that’s trying to make ends meet,” said Garrity.

Unclaimed property can be things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policies, and even items stored in the vault.

“We strive to find the rightful owners of every item that we’ve received but after three years many of those items are auctioned to make room for incoming inventory,” said Garrity.

Since taking office in 2021, Garrity says the Treasury has returned more than $15.6 million to 57 local governments and more than 370 military memorabilia and decorations ..all thanks to updating its system.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity announces that the Pennsylvania Treasury Department returned $273.7 million in unclaimed property in fiscal year 2022-23, more than any other year, with plans to continue returning property to rightful owners, in Harrisburg, PA on July 20, 2023.

“In 2021 our system was upgraded for the first time in 15 years and that streamlined the process and it helps us process claims more quickly,” said Garrity.

More than $4.5 billion of unclaimed property is still waiting to be claimed, and to see if you have any unclaimed property, visit Unclaimed Property (patreasury.gov)