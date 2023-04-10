HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 4,000 pieces of unclaimed property from the Pennsylvania Treasury’s vault will be auctioned off this week.

According to the Pennsylvania Treasury, the auction includes a 14K two-tone gold stick pin brooch with a 2-carat diamond, multiple fine silver bars, gold coins, and a gold watch.

The items will be auctioned by Pook & Pook on April 12 and items available are subject to change due to new information that may become available.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity says the department has worked for the last three years to find the rightful owners of the items going up for auction.

“We have the largest working vault in the nation, but we’re constantly receiving new unclaimed property,” Garrity said. “Sometimes, we have to auction off items to make space for that incoming property.