(WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Treasury works hard to return unclaimed property including jewelry and cash, and some items were earned by veterans.

The state treasury is full of military memorabilia such as medals, ribbons, and pins.

“Since taking office, I’ve returned 397, including eight Purple Hearts and three Bronze Stars,” Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said.

Army Colonel turned Treasurer Stacy Garrity earned two Bronze Stars of her own but has a new mission: operation empty that vault.

“I think it is our solemn duty,” Garrity said, “That was something that was precious to that veteran,” Garrity said. “And also it tells a story about their sacrifice.”

Stories like Adrian Cronauer’s, who earned a purple heart after a bullet nearly pierced his.

“He got shot while in Germany during World War Two,” Garrity said. “The metal button on his uniform saved his life.”

But how does a Purple Heart earned in battle end up in a vault in Harrisburg?

“The majority of these military decorations come from abandoned or forgotten safe deposit boxes,” Lori Hetrick of the treasury department said.

That’s how Adrian’s Purple Heart ended up in the Treasurer’s vault. He died in 1980 and his son is also deceased. This meant a dead end for Lori Hetrick and the treasury team hoping to return it.

“But that doesn’t mean we stop trying,” Hetrick said.

The internet has made sleuthing for family members easier, but there’s still leg work finger strokes, and time. And hopefully, an answered phone call.

“It feels like you hit the lottery,” Hetrick said.

“It’s really nice that they, you know, go above and beyond on things like this,” said Eva, Adrian’s daughter-in-law. She remarried, moved, and was not easily found.

She appreciates the treasury’s persistence.

“Well, it’s been a long time since I saw it, so it definitely will mean something,” Eva said. “It’ll bring back the memories.”

And make new ones, she realized, as Lori placed the medal in her hands days just before Veteran’s Day.

“It was great because totally the grandkids will love it,” Eva said.

Finding long-lost relatives and giving hard-earned awards has its rewards.

“There’s even tears in the office because it’s such a memorable experience,” Hetrick said.

Garrity is pushing for many more happy returns.

“It’s so important to me because when you think about it, less than 1% of the American population puts the uniform on, and yet they’re the protectors of the entire free world,” Garrity said.

There were 28 Purple Hearts in the vault a few years ago and the Treasury is down to seven. They hope to return all of those, but of course, more could come in the door tomorrow.