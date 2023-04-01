PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania trout season began today and fishers were out enjoying opening day.

Throughout the 2023 season the Pennsylvania Fish and Board Commission will stock around 3.2 million adult trout in nearly 700 streams and over 120 lakes.

“I’ve caught about 11 fish today, I caught one that was about 18 inches, it was a rainbow trout and a bunch of brown trout,” said fisher Michael Janney.

Scott Wagner said, “I’m a great fisherman, I am not a good catcher so I just enjoy being out listening to the water and relaxing a little bit and if I catch one, that’s just a bonus.”

In Pennsylvania anyone who is 16 years of age or older must have a fishing license in order to fish or angle for any species of fish.

Their are two dates during the fishing season that you can fish for free. You can find that information here.