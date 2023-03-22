PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The beginning of trout season in Pennsylvania will be here before you know it. The season will be kicking off on April 1 at 8 a.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, after trout season begins on April 1 at 8 a.m., fishers will be able to fish for trout 24 hours a day.

The regular season will run from April 1 to Labor Day and there are five combined species that you can fish for. The extended season will run from Sept. 5 to Dec. 31 and there will be 3 combined species of trout.

More information about special regulations during the extended season can be found here.

If you are a trout angler and are 16-years-or-older, you must possess a trout permit (or Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit) to fish for trout. You must also have a Lake Erie Permit (or Combination/Lake Erie Permit) to fish for trout, salmon, and steelhead in Lake Erie, as well as its tributaries.