HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced that a new commissioner has been confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate to lead the organization.

Dr. Keith Leaphart, a Philadelphia physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist was appointed to the position by Governor Josh Shapiro and attended his first meeting as a commissioner on Thursday, July 6.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

I am honored that Governor Shapiro nominated me for this position and grateful to the members Pennsylvania Senate for their confirmation. As a physician and entrepreneur, I’m deeply passionate about helping people and solving problems.” Dr. Leaphart said. “To me, this position is all about service — service to customers, employees, and other stakeholders. It’s about being thoughtful and making the right decisions. I am committed to working with the Shapiro Administration, state lawmakers, my fellow commissioners, and PTC executives to advance the PA Turnpike as it continues its transformative journey.”

The commission says that Leaphart previously served at Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital. He is the founder of Philanthropi, an employee giving platform, and owner of Replica Global, which is a Philadelphia print and design firm.

Leaphart takes the position from former commissioner Wadud Ahmad who was appointed and confirmed within the last few weeks to serve on the Commonwealth’s three-member Unemployment Compensation Board of Review.