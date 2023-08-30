HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With Labor Day weekend nearing, the Pennsylvania Turnpike expects the roads to be very busy with people enjoying that last summer trip.

The turnpike says that they are projecting that 2.7 million people will be on roads for the holiday. The five-day period beginning Aug. 31 and ending Sept. 4 is estimated to see a 2.5% over last year’s traffic estimates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The turnpike says that Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the period. Starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 through 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, all scheduled construction projects along the turnpike will be suspended.

Below is a list of the traffic projections below:

Thursday, Aug. 31 — 660,000 vehicles

Friday, Sept. 1 — 720,000 vehicles

Saturday, Sept. 2 — 550,000 vehicles

Sunday, Sept. 3 — 330,000 vehicles

Monday, Sept. 4 — 480,000 vehicles

According to Pennsylvania State Police Troop T, they reported a 40% increase in crashes over the holiday weekend compared to the year before. State Police and the Turnpike will have patrols and safety teams throughout who are there to ensure travelers get safely to their destination.