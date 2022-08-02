HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission voted to increase tolls by 5% for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers.

The increase will go into effect on January 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.

The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers.

The most-common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $13.70 to $14.40 for E-ZPass and from $28 to $29.40 for Toll By Plate.

After the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the next dime.

“The PTC has been forced to increase tolls annually through the foreseeable future to meets its financial obligations under Act 44 of 2007, said PTC CEO Mark Compton. “It’s worth noting that, even with these ongoing annual increases, our per-mile toll rate continues to be below the midline compared with rates of other U.S. tolling agencies.”

Based on current traffic and revenue projections, the PTC’s plan calls for future toll increases of 5% through 2025, 4% in 2026, 3.5% in 2027, then 3% annually from 2028 to 2050.