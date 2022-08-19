PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined to 4.3% in July, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I).

Compared to July 2021, the state’s unemployment rate was down 2.1 percentage points last month. And from April 2020 through July 2022, Pennsylvania recovered about 90% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic, L&I says.

“The jobs report for July is a testament to Pennsylvania workers’ ability to bounce back from a crisis, provide for their families and contribute to a strong economy that benefits all of us,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a press release. “As the unemployment rate continues to steadily decline, job growth continues across the board in industries ranging from professional and business services to trade and transportation.”

Pennsylvania jobs are divided into 11 industry supersectors, and jobs increased from June in nine of them, according to the release. The largest volume gain from June was in professional and business services, L&I reports.

“Three supersectors — trade, transportation & utilities; information; and professional & business services — were above their pre-pandemic job levels in July 2022,” the release notes.

Nationally, L&I says, the U.S. unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point in July to 3.5% and declined 1.9 percentage points over the July 2021 to July 2022 timespan.