HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has released its preliminary employment situation report for August on Friday, Sept. 15.

According to the department, the state’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.5% which remains the lowest rate on record. The US unemployment rate was up 0.3% of a percentage point from July to 3.8%.

Pennslyvania’s unemployment rate was 0.8% below its Aug 2022 level of 4.3%. Total nonfarm jobs were up 15,800 over the month to a new record high of 6,164,500 in August.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov