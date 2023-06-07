HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new website that will help ease the transition from active duty to returning back home to Pennsylvania is now available for service members.

The “Welcome Home PA” website has information about employment, licensing, education, securing military paperwork and even veteran crisis, Governor Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday.

“I am committed to being there for our veterans, the same way they have been there for the people of this Commonwealth,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “When our veterans return home, the Welcome Home PA site will provide them with key resources and information to assist in their transition back home. Military experience is valuable experience, and whether our veterans are pursuing a career in the private sector, furthering their education, or transitioning to retirement, the Commonwealth will have their back. Under the leadership of Adjutant General Mark Schindler, my Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will continue to expand services for veterans – and make sure we care for each and every veteran, as they have served to protect our families and our freedom.”

Information regarding employment opportunities, guidance on how to attend post-secondary schooling, or starting an apprenticeship by using GI Bill benefits can also be found on the website.

The Shapiro Administration already launched a military occupational crosswalk this year. That assists veterans and service members in translating their work experience into civilian jobs throughout the Commonwealth.

“We thank Governor Shapiro for taking the initiative to reach out to Pennsylvania service members, welcome them back and provide resources to assist with their transition,” Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler said. “Service members have a lot to think about when discharging from active duty. The transition to civilian life may not always be smooth, but this new resource will help reduce their stress and meet their post-military goals.”

More information about the “Welcome Home PA” website can be found online.