WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Two western Pennsylvania vape shops are under investigation with law enforcement alleging they sold illegal narcotics.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office, search warrants were executed at PA Vapor in Murrysville and Keepin’ It Glassy in Hempfield Township on March 15.

The DA’s office says over the past several months, undercover work led officers to discover marijuana, THC products, and wax and mushroom-infused chocolate bars containing psilocin.

According to the DA’s office, detectives were notified of the alleged sale of controlled substances after several students were found with vape and THC pens inside a local school district.

One ambulance company that services Westmoreland County indicated that it has responded to at least 12 THC overdoses relative to children between the ages of 12-16 years old just within the last year, many requiring transportation to a local hospital for treatment, according to the DA’s office.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said, “While these businesses were profiting legally off of some products, they are accused of selling illegal drugs at the very same counter. The collaborative work detectives and police officers put into this extensive investigation is nothing short of impressive. Today should serve as a warning to parents, school officials, and neighbors to be vigilant of businesses moving into our communities and the dangers some could pose to our children. Marketing illegal drugs to our children is shameful and will not go without investigation and prosecution by this office if warranted.”