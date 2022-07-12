HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians will have the opportunity to register for a series of mid-July telephonic hearings to help the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) gather input on rate changes.

In June, the PUC voted to suspend and investigate rate increase requests by the PA-American Water Company (PAWC) and PA-American Water Company Wastewater Division (PAWC-WD). According to the press release, “PAWC’s requests for rate increases in its water and wastewater rates were filed with the Commission on April 29, 2022, and, collectively, would increase the Company’s total annual operating revenues by approximately $173.2 million (20.8%).”

A final PUC decision on the PAWC rate cases is due by late January 2023 and they want the public’s input before that day.

To participate in one of the public input hearings, you must register no later than 3 p.m. on the day you wish to testify. To register, please contact the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) by phone at 1-800-684-6560 or by email at consumer@paoca.org and provide:

your first and last name

the date and time (1:00 pm or 6:00 pm) of the public input hearing

the phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing

a phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing if they need to contact you

your email address if you have one

if you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter

The telephonic hearings are scheduled at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21. PUC Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Joel H. Cheskis will preside over the hearings.

To learn more about the PUC, click here.