SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Northumberland County woman has been charged after allegedly stealing a police vehicle during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28.

According to the Shamokin Police Department, at 2:26 a.m., a civilian identified as 31-year-old Stormie Birster of Coal Township transmitted over the county’s police radio frequency that she was driving a police car and requested officers to go to an address in Ranshaw.

Less than five minutes later, police said Birster made another radio transmission stating that officers needed to go to her mother’s house. Birster stated that “Officer Siko” got killed, a dog ate her little sister, and her whole family was killed.

A Ralpho Township officer who was responding to assist Shamokin officers observed the police vehicle on the Cameron Bridge on State Route 61 in Coal Township.

The officer stated he had made contact with Birster and that she had her hands raised. Brister was taken into custody without incident.

Shamokin Police say it appears that Birster entered the patrol car of two on-duty officers that was parked in front of the police station.

It appeared that after a pre-shift vehicle inspection, the officer coming on duty left the driver’s door unlocked.

Birster is facing several charges, including felony theft by unlawful taking and multiple summary and misdemeanor charges. She was then transported to Northumberland County jail and has a preliminary arraignment set for December 28.