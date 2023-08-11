MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Pennsylvania woman allegedly pulled a long knife from a cane and stabbed a man to death after a bar fight, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office.

Renee DiPietro, 70, of Philadelphia, faces charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and possessing an instrument of crime in connection to the death of Michael Sides, 31, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

The district attorney’s office states that officers were called for a reported stabbing at the intersection of Cricket Avenue and Cricket Terrace in Ardmore. After arriving, Sides was found unresponsive and rushed to a hospital where he died.

An investigation began and police found that during the fight a friend of Sides was allegedly hit by a relative of DiPietro. Police say Sides was then heard saying he was going to “seek out” the relative.

Police say DiPietro then arrived in a Nissan sedan to pick up the relative, but Sides managed to stop him before he got in and a physical altercation began which led to the suspect getting out of the car.

The district attorney’s office says video appeared to show Renee DiPietro stabbing Sides with a 16-inch blade, which was sheathed in a cane, and hitting Sides while he was on the ground.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sides’ autopsy showed that he died from one stab wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the DA.

DiPietro’s bail was set at 10% of $50,000 by Court of Common Pleas Judge Wendy D. Rothstein. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.