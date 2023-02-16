NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Norristown is facing charges after her six-year-old son brought her gun, which was illegally purchased, to school with him.

According to Norristown Police, on Feb. 9 police were called to Joseph K. Elementary School for a report of a child with a gun. A group of children told the school’s secretary that a 6-year-old boy was showing other students on the bus a real gun and bullets.

Police say that the secretary brought the boy into the office, looked in his backpack, and saw the firearm. She then notified the Norristown Police.

According to Norristown Detectives, an investigation revealed that on the evening of Feb. 8, the six-year-old boy found his mother’s loaded handgun, which was a 9 mm Jimenez Arms semi-automatic handgun.

The boy’s mother, 30-year-old Jasmin Devlin of Norristown, kept the handgun in her dresser, where the six-year-old boy retrieved it that day, police say.

According to police, the boy’s 10-year-old brother took the bullets out of the gun and was pointing the gun at his brother, pretending to shoot him. The six-year-old then told police that in the middle of the night, he went into the bedroom and put the firearm into his backpack, later taking it to school.

According to detectives, the firearm was a straw-purchased firearm that was purchased on March 4, 2022. The gun was purchased for Delvin by 33-year-old Joseph Rudnitskas of Norristown. Rudnitskas purchased the firearm for Delvin because she could not purchase a firearm herself.

Police say that Rudnitskas was arrested on April 9, 2022, by the Norristown Police and faced charges relating to the illegal purchases and sales of four firearms, including the firearm purchased for Delvin.

“This incident is a frightening reminder of the fact that children can and do find

unsecured firearms in a home, and they play with them. Thankfully, these young boys

were not shot or injured in their home, and no one was shot or injured at school

thanks to the quick action by school personnel,” said District Attorney Kevin Steele. “This case is also a reminder of just how dangerous straw-purchased firearms are.”

Chief Bishop of the Norristown Police praised the students who reported the incident. “I would

like to commend the children who notified school officials immediately, thus preventing another tragedy at a school,” said Bishop. “These children are the true heroes in this unfortunate incident. Their notification to school officials resulted in an immediate response by Norristown Police, ensuring the safety of everyone at the school.”

Delvin is being charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment.

According to the office of the District Attorney, Delvin turned herself in on Feb. 14 and was arraigned with an unsecured bail set at $50,000. She also can’t have contact with children. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Feb. 24