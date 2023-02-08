UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with allegedly abusing her children for a prolonged period of time.

According to police, Preetika Bobal of Upper Gwynedd Township was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for prolonged severe mental and physical abuse and neglect of her children. Because of the alleged abuse, the children were left fearful that she might have killed them.

Police note that the children were within the first and second percentile in their ages in height and weight due to Bobal’s alleged neglect. Bobal’s alleged abuse interfered with growth and mental well-being due to subjecting them to mental and physical abuse in many forms.

The children have since been separated from Bobal, and according to police, they are happier and healthier and further expressed that they finally feel safe.

This arrest comes after a four-month investigation that was led by a detective and involved several agencies.

Bobal was arraigned in front of Judge Suzan Leonard, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured.