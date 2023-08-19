BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating an attempted homicide that took place Friday, Aug. 18 in Bedford County.

State police said around 6:50 p.m. troopers were sent to the 700 block of Narrow Lane in Cumberland Valley Township for reports of a domestic incident in which a woman was shooting at several individuals.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After troopers arrived, they discovered that the accused, Melissa Lynn Suder, 53, of Bedford, was involved in an altercation with multiple people at her home. During the argument, she got a firearm, according to state police, and shot several times at the individuals.

Additionally, when troopers responded, Suder shot several times in the direction of troopers. The Special Emergency Response Team was called in and helped take Suder into custody. State Police said nobody was injured as a result of the shooting.

Suder is now facing attempted criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide of law enforcement and similar charges.