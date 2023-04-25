(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania woman was convicted of stealing from her husband and murdering him by poisoning his coffee.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, Myrle Miller of Union County was found guilty of six felonies, including first degree murder and theft by deception, in the 2018 death of her husband John Nichols.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Attorney General’s office says a grand jury investigation found Miller drained her husband’s bank accounts, forged signatures, made herself the beneficiary of two life insurance policies, and fraudulently obtained loans before his murder.

Nichols was killed after Miller mixed a large amount of medications into his coffee, according to the Attorney General’s office. The investigation also found, according to the Attorney General’s office, that the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging visited the couple’s home regarding a financial exploitations report.

After the visit, the Attorney General’s office says testimony unveiled Miller panicked that her husband would learn of the theft and allegedly told her son she would “handle it.”

Miller was also involved in multiple romantic conversations with men through Facebook, according to the Attorney General’s office.

“The defendant was systematically emptying her husband’s bank accounts, and upon being found out, made the deliberate and intentional decision to kill him,” Attorney General Henry said. “It is hard to fathom acts more cold, calculated, and self-serving, and while we cannot bring back the life of Mr. Nichols, we hope today’s verdict offers a measure of justice to his family and friends.”

This case was referred to the Office of Attorney General by the Union County District Attorney’s Office. It was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of Attorney General. The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Buck and Union County District Attorney Peter Johnson.