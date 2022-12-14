BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Bucks County has been convicted Tuesday of stealing more than $169,000 from her elderly father over a period of three years.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, 49-year-old Diane L. Rohrman of Downingtown was found guilty of theft, identity theft, access device fraud, and computer trespass.

Rohrman’s conviction followed a three-day trial that featured testimony from her 83-year-old father who reported back in August 2019 that his daughter nearly wiped out his life savings. He told police that after his wife passed, he designated Rohrman to become his power of attorney in 2016.

Immediately afterward, Rohrman, who is a licensed attorney, began taking money from her father’s accounts to use for her own expenses, including paying bills and home improvements, the investigation found.

During the course of the investigation, a detective from Warminster obtained 11 search warrants for financial accounts records and determined that Rohrman wrote 134 checks to herself from her father’s accounts, totaling more than $92,000. The detective also found that Rohrman wrote checks for thousands more that had nothing to do with her father or his care.

In addition to these checks, Rohrman withdrew $35,645 in cash from two accounts belonging to her father, as well as $17,000 in payments to her father’s credit cards. Additionally, Rohrman used the victim’s funds to make more than $12,000 in payments to her own credit accounts.

“Financial exploitation of the elderly is often hidden and hard to detect,” Furber continued. “In this case, thanks to the hard work of a seasoned Detective and the courage of the victim to face the very daughter that exploited him, these crimes were brought out of the shadows. The evidence, in this case, was clear, and the jury’s verdict was unequivocal. We will continue to fight for and protect elderly victims here in Bucks County.”

This case was investigated by Warminster Township Police Detective David Bonacquisti and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Marc J. Furber, Chief of Insurance Fraud and Economic Crimes.

Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr deferred sentencing for 60 days and ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Rohrman, who represented herself, was remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $100,000 bail, 10 percent, to await sentencing.