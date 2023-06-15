WASHINGTON (WHTM) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Thursday that US Army Corporal Leo. J. Barlosky was identified and accounted for 70 years after he was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II.

Barlosky, from Carbon County, was a member of the 7th Chemical Company when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in Dec. 1941. Barlosky was among those who were captured when US forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese.

POWs were subjected to a 65 miles death march and held at the Cabanatuan POW camp where more than 25,000 POWs died. Prison records show that Barlosky died on July 27, 1942, and was buried alongside other prisoners.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Service personnel exhumed those buried and relocated them to a temporary mausoleum near Manila. Three sets of remains from Common Grave 225 were identified, but the rest were declared unidentifiable. The unidentified remains were buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial as Unknowns.

In early 2018, the remains associated with Common Grave 225 were disinterred and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis. Barlosky’s remains were identified when, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.

Barlosky will be buried in Arlington National Cemetary at a later date.