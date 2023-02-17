PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Feb. 16, the Philadelphia Zoo announced the birth of two sloth bear cubs who were born on Jan. 2.

According to the Philadelphia Zoo, this is the second successful birth of sloth bears at the zoo in the last four years. The mother of the cubs, as well as the cubs themselves, are doing well.

Courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo has not yet named the cubs and does not know the sex of the cubs at this time. The zoo also mentioned that the cubs won’t be visible to the public until April, when their mother decides it is time for them to venture out.

More information about sloth bears can be found here.

“Philadelphia Zoo is proud to participate in the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan (SSP) for the threatened sloth bear,” says Vice President of Animal Well-Being Rachel Metz. “We are looking forward to sharing the developmental milestones of these amazing bear cubs with our guests.”

Ten-year-old male Bhalu, 10-year-old female Kayla, and the two cubs are currently residing at the Philadelphia Zoo.