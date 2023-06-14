PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania zoo is celebrating 125 years of being in operation on Wednesday, June 14.

The Pittsburgh Zoo opened its doors back in 1898 when philanthropist Christopher Lyman Magee donated $125,000 for the construction of the zoological garden in the Highland Park neighborhood of Pittsburgh. This provided local residents the chance to see animals and plants they had never seen before.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 1937, the zoo started to be improved and added a few more exhibits and animals, which included an outdoor bear exhibit, and in 1967 the AquaZoo opened making it the only public aquarium in the state of Pennsylvania.

In the 1980s, major renovations were finished to completely transform the zoo. Habitats were recreated to be more natural, which allowed many of the animals to roam as they would in the wild, while simultaneously providing a more enjoyable experience for guests.

More additions were added in the 1990s and included a Kids Kingdom, which at the time was a completely renovated children’s zoo. In 2007 the zoo opened up Waters Edge, a new neighborhood built in the style of a small coastal fishing village. Guests can get up close view of polar bears, sea otters, sea lions, and more.

Many new operational improvements also happened at the village in 2018 and 2019 including upgrades to the power grid, water management, and accessibility infrastructure.

The zoo features over 8,000 animals that represent 600 species.