(WHTM) – Pennsylvanians with Christmas-themed names could be getting some extra cash in their stocking this year.

The Pennsylvania Treasurer’s Office says 140,000 Pennsylvanians are owed nearly $12 million in unclaimed property.

Those eligible include people and businesses that include the words Santa, Kris, Kringle, and Nicholas – or any of Santa’s reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and of course the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph.

“Whether you’re spending time with your family over Christmas vacation or staying home alone this holiday season, it’s quick and easy to search for some of the $4 billion in unclaimed property waiting at Treasury,” Garrity said. “And don’t act like a scrooge! If you don’t find anything for yourself, search for your loved ones – you might be an elf on Christmas morning by sharing the gift of unclaimed property!”

One in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average value of a claim is $1,500.

Examples of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stock and insurance policies, and physical property.

Tangible property may be auctioned after three years if the rightful owner does not come forward, and auction proceeds are kept in perpetuity for rightful owners to claim. Treasury never auctions military decorations and memorabilia.