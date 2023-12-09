ALLENTOWN Pa. (WHTM) — The skyline of one Pennsylvania amusement park is changing as its first roller coaster in nearly two decades continues to be built.

The lift hill of the Iron Menace roller coaster can be spotted from local roadways and buisness as the lift hill and supports begin to be built. The coaster will be the first dive coaster in the region and feature a drop that is angled at 95 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Park leadership anticipates that the lift hill, which will reach a height of 160 feet, will be finished before the Christmas holiday, as they prepare for crews to assemble the iconic 95-degree drop.

The coaster, which will open in 2024, will feature a 152-foot first drop, angled at 95 degrees. Riders will then soar through four inversions along 2,200 feet of track and reaching speeds of 64 miles per hour

Iron Menace will boast the first-ever tilted loop on a dive coaster and also feature a zero-gravity roll, Immelmann, and a corkscrew.