PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Shapiro Administration has announced that Pennsylvania’s application for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has opened.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that is administered by the Department of Human Services to help low-income Pennsylvanians pay to heat their homes during the winter.

“Keeping your home warm during the coldest and darkest months of the year is a necessity, not

a luxury. Every Pennsylvanian deserves the dignity and peace of mind of knowing that their heat

will not be shut off this winter and they can keep themselves and their families safe and warm,”

said Department Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh “LIHEAP helps many of our fellow Pennsylvanians make ends meet by providing cash or crisis grants directly to their utility or home heating fuel provider. If you or someone you know needs help or could benefit from this program, I encourage you to apply for LIHEAP today.”

The program’s application period is open for both cash and crisis grants from November 1, 2023, to April 5, 2024.

LIHEAP goes directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider in

the form of a grant. This means individuals and households do not need to pay back the assistance.

While last season’s LIHEAP benefits were supplemented by additional American Rescue Plan dollars, this season’s benefits will not be.

LIHEAP cash grants can range from $300 to $1,000.

LIHEAP crisis grants are given to people who meet income limits and are in jeopardy of having their heat terminated, have broken heating equipment, have already had their

heat terminated, or are out of or have less than two weeks’ worth of deliverable fuel, including fuel oil, propane, coal, or wood.

LIHEAP crisis grants can range from $25 to $1,000.

“Working in combination, the annual winter LIHEAP grants along with various PUC-required

utility assistance programs help hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania households stay

connected, safe, and warm,” said Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Stephen DeFrank. “We strongly encourage families to apply for LIHEAP and also #CallUtilitiesNow to discuss all the affordability options that are available.

During the 2022-2023 season, 312,169 Pennsylvania households received $125,572,518 in LIHEAP cash benefits. Those households received an average season benefit of $402.

More than 135,000 Pennsylvania households received $98,923,752 in LIHEAP crisis benefits. Those households received an average payment of $688.

The income limit for LIHEAP is 150% of the Federal Poverty Level. For an individual, the limit is

a gross income of $21,870 per year, and for a family of four, the limit is a gross income of $45,000 per year.

Individuals and households can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs online at

dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.

Pennsylvanians are not required to know their own eligibility to apply for these programs. Those who have been denied before but have experienced a change in circumstances can reapply.

More information about the program is also available at dhs.pa.gov/liheap.