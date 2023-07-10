PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Low-income households in Pennsylvania may have one less bill to worry about. This morning on July 10, applications for the state’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) reopened.

LIHWAP is a temporary assistance program established through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The purpose of the program is to help Pennsylvanians with low incomes maintain access to drinking and wastewater services.

The Shapiro Administration announced the re-opening of the program last week. This came after the state received additional federal funding after 44,319 households were assisted by the program last year.

Households eligible for the program can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one for wastewater service for up to $2,500 each.

Crisis situations can include having past-due water bills, termination of utility service, and having received notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days.

Both renters and homeowners can qualify for the program.

The income eligibility requirements for the program are:

Household Size Maximum Annual Income 1 $20,385 2 $27,465 3 $34,545 4 $41,625 5 $48,705 6 $55,785 7 $62,865 8 $69,945 9 $77,025 10 $84,105

Those approved can have $7,080 added for each additional person in a household.

Applications can be submitted by going online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS, calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia, or visiting a local County Assistance Office.

Sign-ups for the program will run from July 10-August 11, 2023, or until all funds are used.

The following information is needed for the application:

Names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth for all people in the household

Proof of income for the applicant and all household members

A recent water bill

Income-eligible households receiving utility assistance through another program like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are not prevented from receiving assistance through LIHWAP.

Households that have previously received LIHWAP for one water type cannot receive a LIHWAP grant for the same water type but could obtain it for the other.

“Every Pennsylvanian has a right to clean drinking water that keep our homes safe and our families healthy,” Human Services Secretary Valerie Arkoosh said. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians who are at risk of losing drinking water or wastewater services and have not received LIHWAP previously to apply as soon as possible when the program opens.”