(WHTM) – DoorDash has revealed their top 100 Most Loved All-Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022, seven of which are in Pennsylvania and three are in the Midstate.

According to DoorDash, fewer than 1% of restaurants on the platform qualified for their All-Star Restaurants. DoorDash says the restaurants named “are not only some of the top-rated on the platform, they’re also guaranteed to be the most efficient and reliable.”

Check out the ‘most loved All-Star’ restaurants in Pennsylvania.

Avor Thai: Cranberry Township, PA

Damas Mediterranean Grill: Exton, PA

Giuseppe Pizza and Family Restaurant: Richboro, PA

JJ Poke Bowl: Pittsburgh, PA

Misago Bistro Sushi: Lebanon, PA

PokéBowl Station: Lancaster, PA

Wasabi Bistro: Hershey, PA

Within the DoorDash app, nominated restaurants will have a special “Most Loved All Stars” badge and can also be found on a dedicated homepage carousel.

“The Most Loved All Stars list was generated by analyzing data from April 2021 to April 2022,” according to DoorDash’s methodology. “All restaurants who achieved Most Loved status for at least 10 months qualified for All Star in-app promotion and relevant local lists. Those merchants with five stores or less who had achieved Most Loved status for 12 consecutive months were ranked by average overall customer rating with the top 100 being named to the US list.”

