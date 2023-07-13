HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As the summer months heat up, tick season takes over in Pennsylvania, sparking fear of Lyme Disease in those that decide to do activities outdoors.

“There’s definitely a little bit of nervousness as a father and a parent,” father Phil Mattler said. “You kind of have to deal with it and move forward.”

Mattler’s six-year-old son was bit by a tick on the back of the head last week. He and his wife were able to remove the pest and no issues or infections have popped up thus far.

However, the concern over Lyme disease in this case and many more in the U.S. remain at large.

“It’s become a common disease in central Pennsylvania,” UPMC Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John D. Goldman said.

That’s partly due to the fact that Pennsylvania has become a hot spot for Lyme disease in recent years. In 2020, nearly a fifth of all cases nationwide came from Pennsylvania.

According to the state health department, ticks have been able to survive weaker winters over the past few years. Still, spotting tick bites are difficult.

“I wasn’t sure what to make of it at first,” said Mattler. “I thought is this some kind of weird scab or form of growth?”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dr. Goldman tells us if you don’t catch Lyme disease early, the disease can cause serious issues including extreme tiredness, body aches and depression.