PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Continuing the trend of recent months, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was at a record low again in July, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s July 2023 preliminary employment situation report.

According to the department, the state’s unemployment rate declined three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5%, the lowest rate on record since January 1976. Pennsylvania’s rate was also down 0.8 percentage points from its July 2022 rate of 4.3%.

The national rate was also at 3.5%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from June.

The state’s civilian labor force, according to the department, was down 9,000 over the month. Resident employment increased by 6,000 and unemployment dropped by 15,000 over the month.

The total number of nonfarm jobs in the state was up by 14,400 to a new record high of 6,149,000 in July, the department said.

This was the seventh consecutive month that jobs have set a new record high.

Jobs increased from June numbers in multiple industries with the largest increase in education & health services. This group rose by 6,700 jobs, a record high level.

Professional & business services were also at a record high.

According to the department, total nonfarm jobs are up by 143,100 over the year. There have been increases in all 11 super sectors with education & health services having the largest gain.