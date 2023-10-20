PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry announced Friday that the state’s unemployment rate dropped to a new record low of 3.4% in September.

The department’s preliminary employment situation report shows that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.4%, a record going back to January 1976.

The national unemployment rate did not change from the August number of 3.8%.

Pennsylvania’s rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2022 level of 4.3% while the national rate went up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

According to the department, Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force was down by about 2,000 over the month, and d resident employment rose by 2,000 from August while unemployment dropped by 4,000.

The total number of nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania was up by 8,300. This was a new record high of 6,171,600 and the ninth consecutive month that jobs set a new all-time high.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since August, the number of jobs increased in eight of 11 industry supersectors. The largest increase was in education and health services.