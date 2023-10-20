PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry announced Friday that the state’s unemployment rate dropped to a new record low of 3.4% in September.
The department’s preliminary employment situation report shows that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.4%, a record going back to January 1976.
The national unemployment rate did not change from the August number of 3.8%.
Pennsylvania’s rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2022 level of 4.3% while the national rate went up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
According to the department, Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force was down by about 2,000 over the month, and d resident employment rose by 2,000 from August while unemployment dropped by 4,000.
The total number of nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania was up by 8,300. This was a new record high of 6,171,600 and the ninth consecutive month that jobs set a new all-time high.
Since August, the number of jobs increased in eight of 11 industry supersectors. The largest increase was in education and health services.