PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — For the third consecutive month, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell below the national rate in October.

Pennsylvania’s October unemployment rate was 3.4%, the same rate that the state had in September. The national unemployment, however, rose by one-tenth of a percentage point from September to 3.9%.

The October 2023 unemployment rate in Pennsylvania was also a full percentage point lower than the October 2022 level of 4.4%.

The state’s civilian labor force, which consists of residents either working or looking for work, went up by 2,000 in October due to an increase of 1,000 in both resident employment and unemployment.

Total nonfarm jobs were down by 4,700 in October to 6,168,100, though jobs increased in six of the 11 industry supersectors, with the largest increase in education and health services.

Education and health services were up by 2,300, putting the sector at a record high.

Over the course of the year, total nonfarm jobs have gone up by 129,200. 10 of the 11 supersectors have seen gains with education and health services having the largest.