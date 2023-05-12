(WHTM) – Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced Friday that Pennsylvania’s voter information website now has a Chinese-language option available.

Chinese speakers will now be able to navigate the whole website without needing to switch back and forth from English to Chinese.

The site includes:

Important deadlines for voters

Voter registration information

Link to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot

Polling place locator tool

Contact information for all 67 county election offices

Tips for first-time voters

Overseas civilian and military voters

Elections FAQs

“This development represents another important milestone in the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to make registering to vote and the voting process accessible to all eligible voters,” Schmidt said. “Pennsylvanians whose preferred language is Chinese can now find all the information they need about elections and voting from an official source.”

Those seeking to use the Chinese version of the website can click here.

Pennsylvania’s voter information website also released a full Spanish version of the website last month.

For more information about voting in Pennsylvania, visit the vote.pa.gov website or call 1-877-868-3772.