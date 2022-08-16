PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Roller coasters provide a fun thrill, but what about claiming your share of the almost $43 million Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity says is owed to Pennsylvanians with names related to roller coasters?

In honor of National Roller Coaster Day, celebrated on Aug. 16, Garrity said that more than 208,000 Pennsylvanians with names or business names related to roller coasters are owed unclaimed property.

The treasurer is encouraging those with names or business names that include the following words to check to see if they have any unclaimed property waiting for them: coaster, ride, loop, up, down, thrill, summer, park, Edwin, or Prescott.

(Edwin Prescott patented the looping roller coaster on this day in 1898.)

“The last few years have been a wild ride, and we could all use a little extra cash in our wallets,” Garrity said in a press release. “Please keep your arms and legs inside the ride at all times, and get ready to search for unclaimed property – you don’t even have to stand in line! The average roller coaster ride is about two minutes long, but it doesn’t even take that long to see if Treasury has unclaimed property waiting for you.”

You can check if you have any unclaimed property here — whether or not your name is coaster-related.

Unclaimed property includes items like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, insurance policies, or even contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes.