PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Pittsburgh are investigating a homicide that occured inside a Greyhound bus while driving along Interstate 376 over the weekend .

State Police say that on Sunday, July 30 at around 10:30 p.m. during transit, one of the over 30 passengers on board the bus allegedly started to harass other passengers, causing a scene.

Police then say a short time later, a suspect pulled out a five to six inch knife and began to stab the victim in the neck multiple times. Troopers say that the suspect also sustained an injury to their own hand during the incident.

Police then say the driver of the bus was able to pull over to the shoulder so that police could enter the bus and take the suspect into custody at that time. State Police then say that both the suspect and victim were transported to a local hospital due to their injuries.

The victim succumed to their injuries and was pronouced dead by medical staff at the hospital, State Police noted.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing at this time.